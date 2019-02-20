Final week of atmospheric oil painting exhibit by Sydney McKenna

Historic City News readers still have another week to attend Sydney McKenna’s free atmospheric oil paintings exhibit presented by Butterfield Garage Art Gallery. McKenna has grown to become one of St Augustine’s premier artists.

Recognized for her motivation, McKenna’s magnificent cloud paintings will be on display for the entire month of February. To stand in front of one of her paintings, the viewer is connected back to every moment they have been awed by the sky above. Her inspiration becomes ours, to contemplate and appreciate anew.

McKenna is especially sensitive to the subtle color shifts that occur in the vaporous skies of the south. These original oil paintings are created in the classic technique of the Old World; using thin layers of oil paint to build up a subtle luminosity, unifying classical style with contemporary themes.

Her Florida landscape paintings express the state’s atmosphere in a unique and poignant way; and, her paintings are widely held in both corporate and private collections. They have been featured on many magazine covers, and have been honored with many awards and recognitions too numerous to mention.

Butterfield Garage Art Gallery is offering free admission to this special exhibit at their gallery, located at 137 King Street in St Augustine.