Palm Coast man arrested for sexual crimes against minors

Historic City News was informed by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office that last night a 47-year-old Palm Coast man was arrested on multiple charges including two separate counts of sexual crimes against minors, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of marijuana.

On Monday, February 18th, detectives with the Major Case Unit met with the victim and family members after receiving a report of the sexual offenses. According to the arrest report, they were immediately able to corroborate portions of the victim’s story and proceed to an arrest.

“Our detectives worked quickly but carefully to gather the evidence in this case and get Sean Patrick Farrelly in jail where he belongs,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you prey on and take advantage of our children, we will work swiftly to put you in the Green Roof Inn where you belong.”

With the assistance of the First Coast Child Protection Team, the Department of Children and Families, the victim, and the victim’s family, detectives created a plan of action. Within several hours of utilizing several investigative methods, detectives were able to establish probable cause and arrested the suspect without incident at his residence.

While searching the suspect prior to transporting him to the jail, detectives located marijuana in his pocket leading to the narcotics charge. Farrelly is being held in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without bond.

Detectives and deputies are currently in the process of securing and executing several search warrants related to the crimes. The case is still considered ongoing and additional charges are possible.