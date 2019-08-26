Monday morning forum on St Johns River and other Northeast Florida waterways

A forum to address issues directly impacting the St Johns River is being held Monday morning, August 26, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the St Johns River Center, located at 102 North 1st Street in Palatka (32177).

Northeast Florida waterways impact Historic City News readers more each day. The goal of Monday’s forum, hosted by Republican State Representatives Paul Renner, of Palm Coast, and Bobby Payne, of Palatka, is to discuss issues of importance for the St Johns River and other Northeast Florida waterways.

Monday’s forum is open to the public and offers a unique opportunity for constituents to speak directly with some of their legislators and other local leaders of influence.

Noah Valenstein, Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, will be joined by state and local politicians and various members of the St Johns River Water Management District, St Johns River State College and the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to Renner, Payne, and Valenstein, attendees will include:

Kevin Cleary, Legislative Affairs Director, Florida Department of Environmental Protection

Dr. Ann Shortelle, Executive Director, St Johns River Water Management District

Adam Lovejoy, Governmental Affairs Director, Water Management District

Jim Troiano, Intergovernmental Coordinator, Water Management District

Dale Jenkins, Bureau Chief, Project Manager, Water Management District

Scott Laidlaw, Bureau Chief, Water Supply Planning, Water Management District

Joe Pickens, President, St Johns River State College

Frank Walker, Vice President of Governmental Affairs, Florida Chamber of Commerce

Tony Carvajal, Executive Vice President, Florida Chamber Foundation

FL Senator Ben Albritton

FL Senator Rob Bradley

FL Representative Thad Altman

FL Representative Chuck Clemons

FL Representative Travis Cummings

FL Representative Wyman Duggan

FL Representative Elizabeth Fetterhoff

FL Representative Randy Fine

FL Representative Blaise Ingoglia

FL Representative Stan McClain

FL Representative Toby Overdorf



