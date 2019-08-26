Monday morning forum on St Johns River and other Northeast Florida waterways

A forum to address issues directly impacting the St Johns River is being held Monday morning, August 26, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the St Johns River Center, located at 102 North 1st Street in Palatka (32177).
Northeast Florida waterways impact Historic City News readers more each day. The goal of Monday’s forum, hosted by Republican State Representatives Paul Renner, of Palm Coast, and Bobby Payne, of Palatka, is to discuss issues of importance for the St Johns River and other Northeast Florida waterways.
Monday’s forum is open to the public and offers a unique opportunity for constituents to speak directly with some of their legislators and other local leaders of influence.
Noah Valenstein, Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, will be joined by state and local politicians and various members of the St Johns River Water Management District, St Johns River State College and the Florida Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to Renner, Payne, and Valenstein, attendees will include:
- Kevin Cleary, Legislative Affairs Director, Florida Department of Environmental Protection
- Dr. Ann Shortelle, Executive Director, St Johns River Water Management District
- Adam Lovejoy, Governmental Affairs Director, Water Management District
- Jim Troiano, Intergovernmental Coordinator, Water Management District
- Dale Jenkins, Bureau Chief, Project Manager, Water Management District
- Scott Laidlaw, Bureau Chief, Water Supply Planning, Water Management District
- Joe Pickens, President, St Johns River State College
- Frank Walker, Vice President of Governmental Affairs, Florida Chamber of Commerce
- Tony Carvajal, Executive Vice President, Florida Chamber Foundation
- FL Senator Ben Albritton
- FL Senator Rob Bradley
- FL Representative Thad Altman
- FL Representative Chuck Clemons
- FL Representative Travis Cummings
- FL Representative Wyman Duggan
- FL Representative Elizabeth Fetterhoff
- FL Representative Randy Fine
- FL Representative Blaise Ingoglia
- FL Representative Stan McClain
- FL Representative Toby Overdorf
This forum notice appeared in Florida Politics. Used with permission, Peter Schorsch, Publisher. Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. All content is owned by Extensive Enterprises Media. All Rights Reserved.
