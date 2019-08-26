Angel Parents are guest speakers at the local Tea Party meeting

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend tomorrow night’s open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, starting at 6:30 p.m., where the guest speakers will be “Angel Parents” Kiyan and Bobby Michael.

“Angel Parents” is the name given to parents whose children were killed by an undocumented immigrant in the United States. Kiyan and Bobby Michael of Jacksonville lost Brandon, their 21-year-old son, in a 2007 car crash.

Brandon was struck and killed by an unlicensed driver who later was discovered to be an undocumented Mexican national. The driver not only failed to stop and call for help, but he also refused to admit to investigators that he was the person driving the motor vehicle.

After three weeks and countless calls from Brandon’s parents asking that the twice-deported illegal be arrested and charged in their son’s death, their prayers were answered, and a conviction was won at trial. The driver was sentenced to two years in prison and then deported.

Kiyan and Bobby will share their heartbreaking story during the meeting held at the Village Inn located at 900 N. Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Saint Augustine. On June 14, 2019, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a Bill banning sanctuary policies that shield illegal aliens. Enforcement of its provisions commences October 1, 2019.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation, time permitting. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.

Visit www.SaintAugustineTeaParty.Org for more information.