City “Sea Level Rise Guru” Michael Cullum faces weekend truth-check

The City of St Augustine Director of Public Works, Michael Cullum, will face some truth-checking this weekend when the National Weather Services reports a combination of lunar effect and tropical-storm-turning-hurricane Dorian is likely to visit Northeast Florida.

Historic City News readers learned through Cullum, as if he were the marionette of City Manager John Regan, that the City had a “solution at hand” to cure flooding in South Davis Shores with the land grab of private, tax-contributing property located at 91-93 Coquina Avenue. In January of this year, Cullum was so bold as to dangle his engineering license as a buttress to some very doubtful representations, if not perspicuous lies, as it related to the City’s resiliency to sea-level rise, adaptive solutions to sunny-day flooding on Coquina Avenue, and a sustainability program that could outwit the powers of Mother Nature.

Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico. National Weather Service Jacksonville, FL

Tropical Storm Dorian may threaten our region during Labor Day Weekend. Local tides will already be high later this week and into the weekend due to the new moon. There is a potential for heavy rainfall as Northeast Florida remains on the “wet” side of Dorian.

After all is said and done, at least at lunchtime on Tuesday, Cullum may get a temporary stay since forecasters are saying it is too early to speculate on potential local impacts. “Considerable uncertainty remains about the weekend track and intensity of Tropical Storm Dorian.”