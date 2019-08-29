St Johns County prepares as Hurricane Dorian approaches

St. Johns County Emergency Management media spokesperson Kelly Wilson updated local Historic City News reporters this morning on the status of Hurricane Dorian as we look forward to a wet weekend in Northeast Florida.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday August 29th, the St Johns County Emergency Operations Center remains at “Level 3” meaning that they are still in monitoring mode. If our local situation worsens, the EOC will advance to “Level 2”, and potentially to “Level 1”, the highest level of activity.

“We are participating in conference calls with the FDEM, NWS Jacksonville and National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date information,” Wilson told Historic City News reporters. “St. Johns County Emergency Management is asking all staff with Emergency Operations Center related responsibilities to closely monitor the progress of Hurricane Dorian.” St. Johns County Emergency Management

Hurricane Dorian is moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with higher gusts. A west-northwestward motion is forecast to begin Friday night and continue into the weekend. On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas today and Friday, approaching the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday.

Dorian is expected to continue strengthening during the next few days and is now forecast to become a Major Category 3 Hurricane as it approaches the Florida coastline.

St. Johns County Emergency Management is closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian and beginning preparedness actions for potential impacts.

The following potential impacts are being reported by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville:

Coastal Flood Advisory into the weekend for potential minor flooding during high tide.

Regardless of the eventual track, dangerous marine conditions across coastal waters with large breaking surf and moderate beach erosion.

Nor’easter conditions are forecast to develop Thursday night and persist into Friday.

Local tides will already be elevated late this week and into the weekend due to the new moon.

Excessive rainfall potential exists if Dorian passes over or west/south of the area, putting the area on the “wet” side of the storm.

Considerable uncertainty remains about track of Hurricane Dorian.