Sandbags available at Francis Field

Historic City News learned that as of 12:00 p.m. today, the City of St. Augustine is providing free sandbags and a do-it-yourself bag fill at Francis Field on West Castillo Drive (32084) in preparation for expected flooding in the City.

These free sandbags are subject to availability. Hours of availability today are 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. and Friday morning beginning at 8:00 a.m. and continuing while supplies last.

“Members of the public must provide their own transportation and shovels,” the City spokesman reported. “You are responsible for filling your own bags. The sandbags are free of charge and there is a limit of 20 bags per vehicle.” Vehicles should enter Francis Field from the west off Riberia Street, then follow posted directions to the bag-fill site.

St. Johns County is providing free sandbags at six locations throughout the County for the public in preparation for Hurricane Dorian. The sand and the bags will be provided free of charge. Residents must provide their own transportation and shovels, and will be responsible for filling their own bags. There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person.

The sand and bags are available between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily throughout the duration of the inclement weather event.

Windswept Acres Park – 5335 SR A1A South

Sims Pit – 536 S. Holmes Boulevard

Town of Hastings Town Hall – 6195 S. Main Street, behind the building

Mills Field – 1805 Racetrack Road, in the overflow parking area.

Palm Valley Bridge – Below bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal

North Beach Park – 3721 Coastal Highway (at the walkover)