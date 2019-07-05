Monitor beach conditions regularly so that you and your family stay safe

St Johns County Fire Rescue wants to remind everyone to keep safe on St. Johns County Beaches, especially during the holiday weekend.

• Vehicle traffic must remain in the designated driving lanes as identified by cones. Beach Services staff will evaluate daily driving conditions and make necessary adjustments as well as grade ramps and relocate driving lanes accordingly.

• On the South Beaches, parking is allowed on the west side of the driving lane between the cones and the conservation zone.

• Vehicles can drive 10 mph on the beach.

• Traffic is southbound only between A Street Ramp and Crescent Beach Ramp. Vehicles can travel two-way from Crescent Beach for approximately 3.5 miles south before turning around again to exit at Crescent Ramp.

• All vehicles are required to stop at all beach ramps and yield to all pedestrians.

• Soft sand conditions may exist. Read all signs as they are updated with changing conditions.

• Fireworks are not permitted on St. Johns County beaches.

• Alcohol is not permitted on St. Johns County beaches.

• Beach passes are required for vehicle access. Passes can be purchased at any of the beach access ramps and the Pier Gift Shop (350 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine).

For the most up-to-date information on beach access and driving conditions, please download the Reach the Beach Mobile App (http://m.appbuild.io/stjohnsc6) and follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@SJCBeaches).