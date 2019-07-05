Indivisible St Johns releases Florida Report Card 2019

As if the St Johns County Sheriff hadn’t learned his lesson about the wisdom of issuing a “report card” to elected county commissioners, based on whether they agree or disagree with his version of what’s best for county residents, the resistance group Indivisible St Johns, has followed in his steps, issuing their own “report card” ranking of our Florida Legislators for the 2019 session.

The grades were no surprise to us, given that the gang cites their first principle as, “Donald Trump’s agenda will take America backwards and must be stopped.”

Indivisible St Johns, the “Anti-Trump” collective, says that they graded each legislator based on their votes on issues that matter to Floridians. The topics stated were our economy, our public schools, our environment, our civil rights, reproductive freedom, gun safety, and more.

Historic City News obtained a copy of their Report Card for 2019.

Indivisible St Johns, who declare that they are an arm of the national INDIVISIBLE movement, wanted to know if Florida Senator Travis Hutson (District 7) ( Republican), Florida House of Representatives member Cyndi Stevenson (District 17) (Republican), and Florida House of Representatives member Paul Renner (District 24) (Republican), voted to put the people first instead of powerful special interests, as they see it.

Spoiler alert: They all three FAILED.

Florida Report Card: Hutson (35%) “F”

Florida Report Card: Stevenson (29%) “F”

Florida Report Card: Renner (29%) “F”

You can contact your legislators at either their District Office or Capitol Office at the following addresses and set them straight on those failing grades.

Florida Senator Travis Hutson

District Office Capitol Office 4875 Palm Coast Parkway, NW 314 Senate Building Suite 5 404 South Monroe Street Palm Coast, FL 32137 Tallahassee, FL 32399-1100 (386) 446-7610 (850) 487-5007 Senate VOIP: 40700 Senate VOIP: 5007 FAX (888) 263-3475 Legislative Assistants: Legislative Assistant: Danielle Curbow, Matthew Kauffmann John Kotyk

Florida House of Representatives member Cyndi Stevenson

District Office Capitol Office Suite 902 402 South Monroe Street 309 Kingsley Lake Drive 303 House Office Building St Augustine, FL 32092-3048 Tallahassee, FL 32399-1300 Phone (904) 823-2300 Phone: (850) 717-5017 District Secretary: Legislative Assistant: Shorty Robbins Kaley Slattery

Florida House of Representatives member Paul Renner

District Office Capitol Office Suite 1 418 The Capitol 4877 Palm Coast Parkway NW 402 South Monroe Street Palm Coast, FL 32137-3677 Tallahassee, FL 32399-1300 Phone (386) 446-7644 Phone (850) 717-5024 District Secretary: Legislative Assistant: None reported None reported