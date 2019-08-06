Morning shooting on Riberia Street under investigation

Within the last hour, Historic City News learned of a shooting with injuries near the Willie Galimore Center on the south end of Riberia Street. The Galimore Community Center is currently on lockdown with children inside as police search for the accused gunman.

Police are on the scene currently, and according to televised reports from the scene,

police say they have the suspect in custody

the victim is being taken via life-flight

working to learn the extent of injuries

working to learn if the suspect and victim know each other.

“We ask all to avoid the area of Riberia Street. Residents and businesses please remain inside at this time,” the St. Augustine Police Department said in a tweet.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, they were looking for a man in his 60’s, wearing a dark shirt. The shooting victim is being life-flighted to an area hospital while reporters are working to learn the extent of their injuries.