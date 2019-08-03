St Augustine Beach surveying residents on two upcoming issues

Historic City News readers who live in St Augustine Beach are invited to respond to two current surveys regarding how to handle canine rabies vaccination and tag issuance, as well as an increase from $74 to $230 per year for solid waste collection.

The dog tag issue will be discussed during the August St Augustine Beach Commission Meeting Monday night, August 5th, and the solid waste issue will be discussed at the September St Augustine Beach Commission Meeting on September 2, 2019.

In an effort to reduce spending, the City of St. Augustine Beach is considering removing “dog tag licenses” from the City’s Code of Ordinances. By removing this from the ordinance, the City is expecting to save a minimum of $279 per year. Please note, St. Johns County requires dogs to receive a rabies shot. If the dog does not receive this shot, St. Johns County has the authority to fine the owner. If a City of St. Augustine Beach property owner requests a license from the city for an unvaccinated dog, the City has the authority to deny a license, but not to make the owner get the dog vaccinated. The results of this survey will be discussed at the August Commission Meeting – August 5, 2019 at 6pm at St. Augustine Beach City Hall (2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080.) The public is invited to attend.

The City of St. Augustine Beach is conducting a residential solid waste survey until August 19. Both residents and property owners in City limits are requested to participate. The entire survey will take less than 5 minutes to complete. At the June Special Commission Meeting, the City of St. Augustine Beach Commission discussed adding a non-ad valorem assessment for the collection of solid waste and recycling, effective fiscal year 2021. This means that the cost of collection, disposal, and recycling would be paid for by the property owner. The City’s estimated annual cost for residential units is $468.24. The proposed estimated cost to residents would be $230, including the $74 fee currently in effect. The City currently provides solid waste collection and plans on continuing to do so. The proposed increase in collection fees is due to the rising cost of disposal fees and would allow the City to provide the same quality and frequency of service. The results of this survey will be discussed at the September Commission Meeting on September 2, 2019 at 6pm at St. Augustine Beach City Hall (2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080.) The public is invited to attend.