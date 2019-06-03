Motorcyclist killed last night in crash with Jeep as it made a U-turn on US-1 South

Historic City News was informed at about 9:00 p.m. Sunday evening that a motorcycle operator was killed in a collision with a 1992 Jeep Wrangler, as the vehicle attempted to make a U-turn on US-1 at Moses Creek Boulevard.

The Wrangler, driven by 55-year-old Kevin Adams of St. Augustine was traveling northbound in the left turn lane attempting to head south, according to the traffic homicide report filed by Corporal Emily S Marell.

As the Jeep was making its turn, a 2000 Kawasaki ZX900 motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Brandon Carter of St Augustine, traveling southbound on US-1, struck the Jeep and caught on fire. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene by St Johns County emergency medical personnel.

Adams and 22-year-old Ashton Smith, a passenger in the Jeep, were transported to Flagler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing, and charges are pending the results of tests to determine if the crash was alcohol-related, as well as the findings of an autopsy report from the District 23 medical examiner.