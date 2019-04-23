Murder charges filed when camper dispute turns deadly

Historic City News was informed that on Sunday night, at approximately 8:01 p.m., St Augustine police officers responded to the wooded area behind 32 Louise Street to investigate a complaint of an assault.

According to statements from witnesses, two men, the victim, Will Alexander Burrell, and his attacker, 40-year-old Jeremy Daniel Davis who resides at 650 St Johns Avenue in Hastings, had been sharing a campsite until an altercation ensued over their camp being dirty.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered an unconscious white male, later identified as Burrell, on the ground at a campsite. Witnesses at the crime scene told police that Burrell came to stay at their campsite to avoid any further altercation with Davis.

During the initial investigation, officers determined that Davis was able to sneak into the Louise Street camping area where Burrell was staying. Once Davis located Burrell, he proceeded to punch and kick the victim until he rendered Burrell unconscious. Officers observed and documented moderate bleeding and swelling on the victim’s face.

Burrell was transported out of the wooded area and life-flighted to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, where he received further medical treatment for his injuries. At about 5:59 p.m. the following day, yesterday Monday April 22, 2019, hospital staff informed local authorities that Burrell succumbed to his injuries.

Davis remains in custody at the St Johns County Detention Facility tonight, without bond, charged with 2nd-degree homicide. The investigation is continuing.