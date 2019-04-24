Where are they now? Derek Boyd Hankerson

A familiar face at cultural heritage events around St Augustine and St Johns County, who loves to talk about his Native American, Gullah Geechee, and Irish/Scottish, rural roots, Derek Boyd Hankerson took a moment to write to Historic City News about the total lifestyle change in the latest chapter in his colorful life.

As tempting as it sounds, Hankerson admits that he’s already mapped out the navigational route via the Indian River Lagoon to Titusville where he can pick up the St. Johns River when he makes his way back home to the City of St. Augustine dock.

“This is the smile of a happy man (my Rico Suave look) who will live on a secured private property, a 1/2 mile or so down a dirt road, right to the Indian River Lagoon where I have plenty of snook, snapper, mullet, oysters, clams and tons of daily grilling and a Mediterranean diet,” Hankerson said.

He told us that his dirt road will be his track for running and biking. His back porch for fishing, kayaking, and he enjoys his beautiful back woods. He talks about his secluded, Florida Cracker, rural life — even though it has a dock for his speed boat.

“This is my piece of heaven,” said Hankerson. “I live off a county rural route like the country boy I truly am.”

Since 2017, he’s been blessed to be a Constituent Services Representative as part of veteran Congressman Brian Mast’s personal staff in District 18. I am responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Port St. Lucie office on Florida’s Treasure Coast.

“I’ve never left my rural roots,” Hankerson said, reminiscing about being middle-aged. “I’ve just lived in the city for 34-years and wore suits from the time I was 16, until I turned 50.” Now, he says, he wears boots and jeans like his agricultural ancestors; who he’s proud of.