Thursday Lightner After-Hours celebrates Edgar Degas

Historic City News readers are invited to attend a free after-hours social event brought to you by the Saint Augustine Art Associations’ circle of friends on Thursday, April 25th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lightner Museum.

While Edgar Degas, whose work is featured in an exhibition this month, did not commonly paint en plein air, his circle of friends certainly did. Guests on Thursday evening will enjoy a special opportunity to watch registered plein air artists painting live-happenings in the historic mezzanine area of the museum.

Attendees may enter at the Granada Street entrance (with the blue and white awnings) located across from the Corazon Cinema. Enjoy an early evening of cocktails, light hors d’oeuvres, and music by Ramona.

Visitors wishing to view the full Degas exhibition may purchase a special $5 admission ticket in the museum gift shop that evening. The Lightner Museum is a non-profit cultural institution sustained by the generous support of individuals, businesses, and sponsors. Donations are appreciated.

Lightner After-Hours is a held on the last Thursday of each month and is funded in part by the Tourist Development Council of St. Johns County.