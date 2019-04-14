Murder suspect at large and manhunt is underway

The investigation into the death of 18-year-old Curtis Israel Gray early Saturday morning in Flagler County, has led detectives to identify 17-year-old Marion Leo Gavins Jr. of 42 Woodlyn Lane in Palm Coast, as the suspect.

Flagler Sheriff Rick Staley is asking for Historic City News reader’s help in locating Gavins; his agency is holding an arrest warrant charging Gavins with first-degree murder.

“To Marion Gavins, I say turn yourself in before you or anyone else is hurt,” Staly said this morning as he released this updated information. “This is a very sad day for the families of those involved and we are following all leads to find out exactly what happened.”

Deputies and investigators responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to a report of shots fired at the Palm Coast Laundry, located at 4845 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast.

Upon their arrival on the scene, deputies found Curtis Israel Gray incapacitated by a gunshot wound. He was stabilized for transportation by air ambulance to an area trauma hospital. The patient later succumbed to his injuries.

“If you know where Gavins may be or have any information regarding this shooting, please call us,” Sheriff Staly told local reporters. “Do not approach him. He should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on the location of Marion Gavins is asked to call 386-313-4911 and mention Case No. 2019-34712. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) where you can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.

Detectives and deputies are continuing this active investigation. Even though a warrant has been issued for Gavins’ arrest, Staly added that all leads are being followed in the incident.”