National Drug Takeback Day safely disposes of 159 lbs of prescriptions

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office informed Historic City News that during their participation in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back on Saturday, residents safely and properly disposed of 159 pounds of unneeded or expired medication.

The theme of the 2019 National Prescription Drug Take-Back was “Don’t Be The Dealer.” The goal is to address a crucial public safety and public health issue. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained by family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.

“I am proud of our community for stepping up and taking a short drive on Saturday to properly dispose of unneeded medications,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you don’t need medication any longer, don’t store it in your home.”

If you have medication that you would like to turn in, please visit takebackday.dea.gov to find a year-round drop-off location near you.

