Tactile art is an interactive way to experience creativity

The St. Augustine Art Association announced to Historic City News the names of the winners in its 18th Annual Tactile Art Show, which concluded yesterday. The juried show turns the tables on museum etiquette and creates a fun and interactive opportunity for visitors to experience art in a unique way.

Both visually appealing as well as engaging for the blind and visually impaired, the art in this exhibit included sculptures, assemblages, ceramics, fiber and other media.

Those recognized included the following:

Liz Canali received the Jean Wagner Troemel Best in Show Award for her work, “Dark Side of the Moon.”

First place went to “Pouty Jug” by Alison McCauley.

“Gentle Gesture” by William Duquette won second place, and third place was awarded to “Pick a Pocket” by Pat Worrell.

The Nancy Garrard Best Fiber Award went to “Chime IN” by Amy Dove.

“Unlocking the Infant’s Vitality” by Dana Gregory won the FSDB Students’ Choice Award.

Honorable mentions went to “Mystery” by Kathryn Arango and “Cottage Garden” by Mary Rhopa la Cierra & Friends.

The 18th Annual Tactile Art Show was sponsored by VyStar Credit Union. Braille signage was created by students from the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind to make the art even more accessible.

