Grant funding will help Lightner create state-of-the-art collections storage

Aided with a $137,682 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, The Lightner Museum will be able to continue to preserve, study, and share its unique collections with St. Augustine and visitors to St. Johns County.

The funds will be used in furtherance of the Museum’s efforts to rehouse three significant areas of its American Gilded Age collection: works on paper, textiles, and chandeliers from 1865-1929.

“This is a truly wonderful opportunity for us to create state-of-the-art collections storage for our one-of-a-kind Gilded Age collection,” said Megan Mosley, Deputy Director of the Lightner Museum. “We are deeply appreciative of the financial support for this important project.”

The Lightner Museum, which is in the former Alcazar Hotel (1888), is transforming historic living quarters in the hotel into state-of-the-art collections storage for over 3,000 objects.

In 2017, the Museum received its first grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services in the amount of $25,000. Its purpose was to create a workspace for collections processing and cataloging. The next phase of stewardship will ensure long-term accessibility and preservation of these artifacts with custom storage upgrades.

According to Mosley, the ongoing support of the IMLS continues to advance the Museum’s goals of increased public discovery, research access, and future exhibition development.

“As centers of learning and catalysts of community change, libraries and museums connect people with programs, services, collections, information, and new ideas in the arts, sciences, and humanities. They serve as vital spaces where people can connect with each other,” said IMLS Director Dr. Kathryn K. Matthew. “IMLS is proud to support their work through our grantmaking as they inform and inspire all in their communities.”

About the Institute of Museum and Library Services

The Institute is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Lightner Museum

The Lightner Museum is housed in the former Alcazar Hotel built in 1888 by Henry Flagler. Today it is home to one of the premier collections of fine and decorative 19th century art in the country. The Museum is open to the public seven days a week and features self guided tours, tours by reservation for adults and children, and demonstrations of antique mechanical musical instruments. The Lightner Museum is a non­profit cultural institution sustained by the generous support of individuals, businesses and sponsors. For more information on programs and events happening at the Lightner Museum visit LightnerMuseum.org

Like this: Like Loading...