Florida’s Historic Coast where there’s never a lack of things to do

Daily

Art Galleries and Special Museum Tours and Exhibits

Art and culture can be found on every corner of Florida’s Historic Coast. For a complete list of special museum exhibits, art galleries, shows and other heritage cultural experiences, please visit www.HistoricCoastCulture.com

Monday – Saturday, October 28-November 2

1-cent Life – A Wildly Vibrant Pop Art and Poetry Exhibition at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra

This exhibition will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the landmark publication,1-cent LIFE, with over 55 important, original graphics and poems from the publication, which debuted in 1964. The Gallery is open Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach www.pvculturalcenter.org

Tuesday, October 29

The Beatles in Florida

Scott A. Grant takes listeners back to a historically significant period of time in North Florida’s history with the lecture titled, “The Beatles in Florida.” This 45-minute in-depth and fascinating discussion will take place at the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with a light reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614 www.ccpvb.org

A Dark & Stormy Night

Join Tale Tellers of St. Augustine for haunting tales to thrill with a special Theatre of the Mind Storytelling presentation at Limelight Theatre. Admission is $10 per person and the performance begins at 8 p.m. 11 Old Mission Ave. 904-540-0402 www.taletellers.org

Wednesday, October 30

Marineland River to Sea Preserve Trail Walk

From 9 – 11 a.m. a GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will point out indigenous plants bordering the trail to the Matanzas River where the mangroves grow on a guided trail walk at the River-to-Sea Preserve. Look for the GTM Field Office sign, just South of Marineland Dolphin Adventure (across from the ocean). Your guide will meet you in the building. The event is free, but online registration is required. 9741 Oceanshore Blvd., Marineland 904-823-4500 www.gtmnerr.org/event/marineland-river-to-sea-preserve-trail-walk-10/

Saltwater Fishing 101

Join St. Johns County Parks and Recreation for this 9-11 a.m. workshop to develop your saltwater fishing skills at the Usina Boat Ramp. This free workshop is about catch and release techniques. Participants must have a Florida Saltwater Fishing license. Please register in advance. 603 Euclid Ave. St. Augustine 904-209-0335 kussia@sjcfl.us

Thursday – Saturday, October 31 – November 2

Dark of the Moon Tour at St. Augustine Lighthouse

All Ghosts, No Gimmicks! During this tour, with only a glow stick as lighting, guides share the history and ghost stories of the people who have lived, worked and visited the St. Augustine Lighthouse. Dark of the Moon is the only tour that gets you in the Lighthouse grounds at night. Arrive 15 minutes before scheduled time to allow time for check-in. Tour begins at 7:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes to two hours. Adults are $25, children under 12 are $20.81 Lighthouse Ave. 904.829.0745 www.staugustinelighthouse.org

Friday, November 1

First Friday Art Walk

Join Art Galleries of St. Augustine the first Friday of every month from 5-9 p.m. for new exhibits, refreshments and live music at many participating galleries. Tour maps are available at participating galleries or online. 832-779-2781 www.artgalleriesofstaugustine.com

Friday – Sunday, November 1 – 3

Florida Wild Exhibition at St. Augustine Art Association Gallery

Enjoy this vivid display that explores a wide range of artistic interpretations of Florida’s wild side – plants, animals, wilderness, waterways and more. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday noon- 4 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m. Admission is free. 22 Marine St., St. Augustine 904-824-2310 www.staaa.org

A Classic Theatre Presents Blithe Spirit

Enjoy this hilariously ethereal comedy with spirits, seances and things that go bump in the night! This spirited classic by legendary playwright Noel Coward, Charles Cardomine is a temperamental writer, who is haunted (literally) by the spirit of his first wife, the vivacious Elvira, after she is mistakenly summoned during a seance, by “Happy Medium” Madame Arcati. Performances are Friday & Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lincolnville Cultural Center. Tickets are $21.50. 102 M.L. King Ave., St. Augustine www.aclassictheatre.org

Saturday, November 2

First Saturday Guided Exploration Hike at the GTM Research Reserve

From 9-11 a.m., visitors can learn about the cultural history of the Guana Peninsula as well as the natural biodiversity during a guided hike. Find out about the peninsula’s 5,000 years of human history, including how native peoples used estuarine resources, what European plantation life was like, and current efforts to learn about and save these resources. Meet at the GTM Research Reserve’s Trailhead Pavilion located west of the Guana Dam. Wear comfortable closed toe shoes. There is a $3 per vehicle parking fee. Reservations recommended. 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach 904-823-4500 http://gtmnerr.org

Harvest Time at Fort Mose

In 1738, Governor Montiano provided food rations from the government’s stores until the new settlers of Fort Mose could harvest their first crops. Harvest Time at Fort Mose celebrates the first harvest during the summer and early fall of 1738. Visitors to the park will learn about the Spanish, African, and Native American food traditions and culture from guest speakers and demonstrators. There will be stories and crafts for children. Demonstrations by the Fort Mose militia. The event is outdoors and free to the public. Admission to the visitor center/museum is $2 per adult and children under six are free. 1008 Fort Mose Trail, St. Augustine 904-823-2232 www.floridastateparks.org/events/harvest-time-fort-mose

Drum Runner Series Barrel Racing

Saddle up and head over to the St. Johns County Fairgrounds for barrel, pole and other timed speed horse events at 5 p.m. at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds. Admission is free. There are fees to participate in races. 5840 S.R. 207, Elkton 904-588-8017 www.sjchc.org

Here Come the Mummies at The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Eight-piece funk rock band Here Come the Zombies perform their Dark Matter Tour at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 day of the show. 1050 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-209-0367 www.pvconcerthall.com

Vilano Fest 2019 – Sea Turtle Soiree

Celebrate the 20’s Art Deco period of Vilano Beach from 6-10 p.m. at the Vilano Beach Pier. Enjoy Ramona’s 8-piece band with gourmet food provided by the Reef restaurant. Guests are invited to dress in their favorite 20’s attire if they desire. Tickets are $60 per person. $175 per couple VIP tickets include the November 3, Vilano Beach Tour of Homes and more. 260 Vilano Rd. www.vilanofest.com/soiree/

Day of the Dead Dance

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos at Corazon Theatre and Café 7-10 p.m. Enjoy Latin and contemporary dancing. There will also be free Salsa dance lessons. Wear your favorite De Las Muertos costume. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Admission is $10 per person. 36 Granada St. St. Augustine 904-679-5763 www.corazoncinemaandcafe.com/events.html

Sunday, November 3

35th Annual Great Chowder Debate

Sample and vote for your favorite chowders from the area’s finest restaurants- clam, conch, seafood and even non-traditional chowders are served up. The debate take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Conch House Marina. Admission is free and tastes ate $1 each 57 Comares Ave., St. Augustine 904-829-8646 https://conch-house.com/chowder-debate/

