New Volunteer Orientation at GTM Research Reserve

Patrician Price reported to Historic City News that readers interested in volunteering at the Guana-Tolomato-Matanzas Research Reserve should attend a New Volunteer Orientation coming April 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

If you have been looking for a way to be a helper at a beach location this summer, you might want to get involved at the reserve by becoming a volunteer. But, before you can work in the available positions, you must attend one of these orientations.

“On the first Friday of most months, the reserve offers an introduction of the volunteer program for those who sign up,” Shannon Rininger said. “This is a chance to learn about the background and history of the reserve, volunteer opportunities, expectations and benefits, and tour the Visitor Center.”

The Guana-Tolomato-Matanzas Research Reserve Visitor Center is located at 505 Guana River Road in Ponte Vedra Beach. You can reach Rininger by calling 904-823-4500 for more details about volunteering.

Learn more about this month’s GTM events on their website or on facebook.