Time over to apply for vacant St Augustine Beach Commission seat

The deadline to apply for former Beach Commissioner Rich O’Brien’s seat was 4:00 p.m. Friday. Historic City News was informed that a dozen applications were received to fill in for O’Brien until his seat comes up for re-election in November 2020.

Rich O’Brien resigned without notice at the close of the St Augustine Beach City Commission meeting on March 5, 2019. The abrupt resignation leaves a vacancy which will be filled by decision of the remaining four commissioners, which is likely at the next meeting on Monday night, April 1, 2019.

The commission may nominate and elect anyone they like to fill the seat in the interim. The only qualification is that the appointee is, and has been, a registered voter living in the city limits of St Augustine Beach for the past year.

These are the nominees identified by City Manager Max Royle:

(in alphabetical order)

Tadzia Alexander, a law firm manager.

Rose Bailey, a former banker and business owner.

Brud Helhoski, a former beach commissioner and current business owner.

Jeffrey Holleran, a member of the city’s planning and zoning board, who has created and led several local businesses.

Janet Mullins, a psychologist.

Terrie Noland, a member of the Architectural Review Board of the Anastasia Dunes Homeowners Association.

William Oglesby, an attorney.

Jo Ellen Parkey, a volunteer coordinator at St. Augustine High School.

Edward Pritchett, a member of the city’s Code Enforcement Board.

Tom Reynolds, a frequent speaker at Commission meetings who has a background in various industries, including transportation and food and beverage.

Dylan Rumrell, a realtor and entrepreneur.

Ernesto Torres, a member of the city’s Code Enforcement Board.

Commissioners decided to find O’Brien’s replacement in the same manner used to fill Gary Snodgrass’ seat after he resigned in 2017. Commissioner Don Samora, one of 14 applicants, filled that position.

“Just like I evaluate candidates in an election, I’m looking for somebody who doesn’t have a personal agenda, somebody who is capable emotionally of leaving their ego at the door,” Mayor Undine George said.