Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party tomorrow, Tuesday, March 26th at 6:30 p.m., held at the Village Inn located at 900 N. Ponce de Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine. Our guest speaker will be Venezuelan, Henry Gutierrez.

Nicolás Maduro, the Marxist Dictator who succeeded Hugo Chavez in 2013, has Venezuela on the verge of collapse. The economic crisis that has engulfed Venezuela under President Maduro has set off a staggering exodus.

The economic damage is among the worst in Latin American history, with more than three million people leaving the country since 2014. They are fleeing dangerous shortages of food, water, electricity, medicine, and government political crackdowns. Almost 90 per cent of Venezuelans do not have the economic resources to buy food.

The nationwide 5-day blackout which struck Venezuela on March 7th caused chaos across the country, paralyzing airports and hospitals, cutting phone and internet services, and shutting down water supplies.

Henry Gutierrez an engineer, was employed by one of the largest Venezuelan petrochemical companies for 21 years. Imagine having a family, and a great job, a home, automobile, plenty of food and medical care under the free enterprise system. Then, like many others, he and his family had to flee Venezuela to save their lives.

Today, Gutierrez and his family reside in Jacksonville. His life story is heart-wrenching, and a warning to us in the United States of America. Hear the real story of what happens when a Marxist Dictator takes over. You don’t want to miss this presentation.

Question and answer session to follow. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.

Learn more by visiting the group’s website at SaintAugustineTeaParty.org