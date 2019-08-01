Obituary: Katherine G Upchurch

St. Augustine attorney Katherine Upchurch passed away on July 28, 2019, she was 55 years old. She graduated from Emory University in 1985 with a BA degree in English. At Emory, she was a member of the Women’s Chorale. In 1988 she received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Florida College of Law. At Florida Law she was a member of the Moot Court team.

Katherine joined the St. Augustine law firm of Upchurch, Bailey & Upchurch in 1990, and she became its first female partner in 1995. She practiced in the areas of commercial litigation, real property, and condominium law. She held a preeminent AV Martindale-Hubbell rating for more than 20 years.

Katherine is survived by her husband of 23 years, Frank D. Upchurch III, her son William G. Jones, and her daughters Susan D. Upchurch and Katherine K. Upchurch. She is also survived by her parents Wendell and Paula Gaertner of Tampa, FL; her brother Wendell Gaertner and wife Corinne Gaertner of Tampa, FL; her sister Cynthia Bridges and husband Bruce Bridges of Los Altos, CA; her sister Susan Powell and husband Steve Powell of Decatur, AL; her brother Michael Gaertner and wife Michelle LeGault of Decatur, GA, along with seven nieces and nephews.

Katherine’s family cherishes their memories of her as a loving wife and mother, an accomplished cook and a gracious hostess. She was devoted to her children and her curly-coated retrievers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flagler College or Riverview School, 551 Route 6A, East Sandwich, MA 02537. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Craig Funeral Home in St Augustine.