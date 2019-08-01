Outside shoulder of I-95 at US-1 South will remain closed tonight

The Florida Department of Transportation reported to Historic City News that repairs have been completed on the southbound, outside lane of Interstate 95 at mile marker 298 after a major fire this morning that required detours and closed traffic at times through the day Wednesday.

Although the lane at US-1 South has been reopened to traffic, the outside shoulder will remain closed throughout the night as crews work to make repairs.

The shoulder is expected to reopen tomorrow morning, Thursday, August 1st, weather permitting and excepting any unforeseen circumstances.