Park and Recreation hosts 2019 Howloween Walk and costume contest

In just a few days, the St. Johns County Parks Department will present their annual “Howl-O-Ween Walk” at Treaty Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Registration to participate in this fun family event is required. To register, call (904) 669-6612. Everyone is encouraged to bring dog supplies to donate to the Pet Center at St Johns County Animal Control. In addition to donations, there is a $15 fee for each family or participating dog.

“This annual event invites both humans and their dogs to dress up in costume and to compete for prizes,” a St. Johns County Parks and Recreation spokesman told Historic City News reporters this week. “Judges for the Howl-O-Ween Walk will award a prize to winners of the *best dog costume* category and *best team costume* category.”

Bonus: The first 30 participants receive a bandana for their furry friend.

Admission: The fee is $15 per family. Donations of pet supplies are welcome.

When: From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Where: Treaty Park is located at 1595 Wildwood Drive, St. Augustine FL 32086.

Like this: Like Loading...