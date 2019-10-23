Flagler Republican Boot Camp

Danielle Anderson, Flagler County Republican Club president, informed local Historic City News reporters that it was a great night for Republicans in northeast and central Florida when the Republican Club officially kicked off the 2020 election season this month.

Anderson says it’s time to get to work, and the Club will start with an interactive training session that is open to registered Republicans only. Bob’s Boot Camp will begin a four-part training series on November 6, 2019. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and training starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 55 Town Center Boulevard in Palm Coast

“We’d like to extend a warm welcome to all of our members and new members,” Anderson said in her announcement. “And, we are inviting our Republican guests to join us for this exciting kick off to the “Train 2 Gain” Series. We can keep Florida RED with your help.”

Political informational content. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee. Contributions are not tax-deductible. Visit the website at www.flaglergop.org, or Facebook @flaglergop for details on upcoming events and meetings.

