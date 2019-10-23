Rescheduled Town Hall Meeting Tuesday October 29

Commissioner Dylan Rumrell has rescheduled the St Augustine Beach Town Hall Meeting for Tuesday, October 29, 2019. The original meeting was postponed by Hurricane Dorian. The meeting will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in the Flagler A conference room. The meeting is open to the public and the public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Those in the community who want to attend will find parking available on the north side of the building; with its own entrance located at 605 A1A Beach Boulevard in St Augustine Beach. We have been informed that seating for this Town Hall meeting is limited and there will not be outside seating available.

Communications and Events Coordinator Cindy Walker told local Historic City News reporters, “The purpose of this meeting is to encourage residents to engage with local officials by asking questions regarding the, the non-ad valorem trash assessment, budget, regulation of e-scooters, environmental concerns, and more.” Walker will serve as moderator for the panel discussion.

Those in attendance will include:

St Johns County Commissioner Henry Dean

St Johns County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeff Prevatt

St Augustine Beach Police Chief Robert Hardwick

St Augustine Beach City Manager Max Royle

St Augustine Beach Public Works Director Bill Tredik

St Johns County Parks and Recreation Staff

Although questions may be submitted at the event, either in writing or verbally, readers are encouraged to send their questions ahead of the meeting to the moderator at cwalker@cityofsab.org. Attendees who wish to verbally submit questions will get a three-minute opportunity to do so.

