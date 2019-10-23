St Augustine Beach celebrating 60th birthday this week

The City of St. Augustine Beach is celebrating its 60th birthday, themed “A Step Back in Time”, during Florida City Government Week from October 21 – 25, 2019. Historic City News readers are invited to participate at all of the activities taking place.

St. Augustine Beach City Hall will have a historical display of pictures, documents, and artifacts which will be open to the public during regular operating hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“We are excited for the City’s 60th birthday celebration and hope that residents of all generations will join in the fun,” said St. Augustine Beach Mayor Undine C. George. “This event is a great opportunity to celebrate our City and educate our residents about the history of the City of St. Augustine Beach.”

Tomorrow, Friday, October 25, City Hall will remain open until 7:00 p.m. for an open house. Cake and drinks will be served, and there will be a trivia table for event attendees to answer questions about the City and win prizes.

Florida City Government Week, sponsored by the Florida League of Cities, is a celebration that raises awareness about the importance of municipal government. The League is the official organization of the municipal governments in Florida.

*Note: One or more St Augustine Beach city commissioners may be present at these events.

