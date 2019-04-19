Person of interest in Gray homicide arrested

Historic City News was informed that on Thursday, April 18th, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office contacted a person of interest in the Gray homicide investigation, Teresa “Alex” Selgado.

Recent results from the FDLE crime lab confirmed a substance found in Salgado’s possession earlier this year was LSD, a synthetic crystalline compound that is a potent hallucinogenic drug. Detective Rodriguez informed Salgado of pending charges against her.

“We want to thank the community for the tips to help locate Salgado,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’ve said before that you can run and hide from us; but you will only go to jail tired as we will find you. Salgado is proof that we do not give up!”

A warrant was obtained on Thursday afternoon for her arrest on charges of possession of LSD originating from a traffic stop on January 15th. Detectives with assistance from Flagler Beach police officers located and arrested Salgado in Flagler Beach on Thursday afternoon.

She was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for booking. She was uncooperative and invoked her rights to an attorney. She is being held in lieu of $5,000.00 bond.