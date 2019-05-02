Pilgrims return to Shrine of our Lady of La Leche annually

Historic City News was introduced to modern day Pilgrims eagerly waiting to enter St Augustine after completing their 115-mile walking and canoe adventure that has become an Easter tradition.

On Sunday April 28, America’s oldest, continuously occupied settlement of European origin was set upon by over 100 adults and children from many different states who traveled on foot and over water during their pilgrimage; organized and sponsored by St Thomas More Catholic Church in Sanford.

On September 8, 1565, Pedro Menendez de Aviles landed on this site. The first cross was planted, and the first Mass was celebrated, near the Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche. The historic chapel was erected in the early 1600’s and is the oldest Shrine to Mary in the United States.

This pilgrimage happens every year in the week following Easter and has been running for the past seven years already. It was created to honor Florida’s martyrs and to make better known the sacred places in St Augustine.

St. Augustine is recognized as one of the most significant pieces of American Catholic history.

Many pilgrims attend because they have personal intentions or prayers they wish to be answered. Our Lady of La Leche, famous for helping couples to conceive, attracts many couples to walk every step for that intention.

The significance of St. Augustine in American history is important to all Americans. The idea that over 100-pilgrims travel 115-miles to come to this exact spot is notable and something worth understanding.

We look forward to seeing them return next year. To inquire about the pilgrimage in 2020 please visit https://www.monicasmit.com/catholic

Historic City News special correspondent Monica Smit is an aspiring journalist, documentarian, public speaker and influencer. She travels the world searching for inspirational people and stories that highlight the goodness in humanity. “Sharing these stories will hopefully encourage others to find purpose in their lives,” 30-year-old Smit says.