Brutnell given another month before first pretrial hearing

In the case of the State of Florida vs Raye Annette Brutnell (18001779CFMA), Sheriff David Shoar’s handpicked Director of Financial Services, her attorney, Henry M. Coxe III, has filed for another continuance — further delaying the date before the public will get its opportunity to learn more about how business is conducted inside the office of St Johns County’s most controversial sheriff this century.

Brutnell is facing 163 criminal counts of assorted felony charges related to the embezzlement of more than an estimated $700,000 in public funds. Since her arrest in Flagler County on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, Brutnell has been free on $265,000.00 bond.

Brutnell’s arraigned on all charges was set for January 7, 2019; however, under counsel from her attorney, Brutnell filed a plea of “not guilty” with the court on December 17, 2018 and waived her right to be present at all pre-trial conferences.

This is the second delay of her pretrial hearing. The first hearing was originally scheduled for February 12, 2019 and continued until April 30, 2019.

At the April hearing, originally scheduled for Tuesday, her attorney was granted a second continuance until June 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Howard M. Maltz in St Johns County Courtroom 328.