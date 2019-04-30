Police Blotter from the weekend

Police Public Information Officer Cecilia Aiple reported the following incidents to Historic City News this morning, including arrests by the St Augustine Police Department over this weekend.

Additional information is available about these cases through the St Johns County Clerk of Court.

On April 27, 2019, at approximately 4:42 p.m., officers arrested, Chris Illis, for trespassing and disorderly intoxication at 38 Cathedral Pl (Cathedral Basilica Church), after refusing to leave. Illis was transported to the St. Johns County Jail, without further incident.

#SAPD19OFF000974

On April 27, 2019, at approximately 9:11 p.m., officers arrested, James Anthony Johnson, for domestic battery. Minor injuries reported. Johnson was transported to the St. Johns County Jail without further incident.

#SAPD19OFF000975

On April 27, 2019, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Officers arrested Brendan Colton Strange, for Driving under the Influence while operating a motor vehicle, 226 Nesmith Ave. that resulted in a crash to a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported at the scene. Strange was transported to the St. Johns County Jail without further incident.

#SAPD19OFF000976

On April 28, 2019, at approximately 7:56 p.m., officers arrested, Richard Dale Bowyer, for Driving under the Influence (DUI) while operating a motor vehicle, at 24 S. Dixie Hwy and Driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled (DWLSR), Bowyer was transported to the St. Johns County Jail without further incident.

#SAPD19OFF000985

On April 28, 2019, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Officers arrested, Christopher Ray Meadows, for Driving While License Suspended (DWLSR), on Gerado Street. Meadows was transported to the St. Johns County Jail without further incident.