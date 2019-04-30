May is Historic Preservation Month and throughout the month the City of St. Augustine will offer several opportunities to learn about our past as well as how to preserve it for the future. Historic City News readers will have opportunities throughout the month to learn about old places and how to face new challenges.

On a recent edition of The Break Room, Jenny Wolfe, the city’s Historic Preservation Officer, shared information and an invitation to take advantage of these exciting opportunities. Listen to the program at www.CityStAugRadio.com.

Tour the Waterworks Building

On Saturday, May 4th, at 10:30 a.m., the community can learn about and then tour the historic Waterworks Building in Davenport Park on San Marco Avenue.

The program begins at the St. Johns County Library Main Branch, 1960 N Ponce De Leon Boulevard with a presentation about the building’s history by Jenny Wolfe, the city’s Historic Preservation Officer. Then, immediately following the presentation, attendees will be led on a tour of the Waterworks Building located adjacent to the library.

The tour is free, but because of limited space, registration is required by calling the St. Johns County Library at 904.827.6940. Those attending should wear comfortable clothing and shoes appropriate for the tour as the Waterworks Building is still under construction and is not air conditioned.

Keeping History Above Water

Keeping History Above Water: St. Augustine is a four-day conference that will explore the impacts of sea level rise on historic coastal and river communities and cultural resources. With the theme of Envision 2050, emphasis will be on policies, programs, and projects that address the sea level rise in the short-term defined as 30 years.

Presenters will share research, strategies, and case studies of real-world applications that will physically, socially, and economically transform the world as we adapt the world to sea level rise over the next few decades. Presentations and workshops will be offered from a wide array of professionals, policymakers, researchers, scholars, students, and others studying and addressing rising waters and their impact on historic places and cultural resources.

A complete schedule of offerings, including some being offered to the public on Sunday, May 5, at no charge, is available by visiting www.HistoryAboveWater.org.

Florida Trust for Historic Preservation Annual Conference

The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation’s 2019 annual Conference is scheduled for May 15-18 in Pensacola with the theme Pensacola: First Florida, Forever Florida.

The conference will be in downtown Pensacola at the University of West Florida Historic Trust Village and will offer a wide array of programs and tours with information on preservation practices, recent archaeological discoveries, perspectives on promoting cultural diversity, and studies of emerging issues that include architecture of the recent past and impacts of flooding to historic resources.

Anyone who is engaged in or simply interested in historic preservation in any one of its many forms should plan on attending the conference.

For program information and to register, visit www.FloridaPreservationConference.com.