Beach deals with issues during a special commission meeting Monday night

St. Augustine Beach Communications Coordinator Cindy Walker reported to Historic City News this morning that on Monday evening, April 29, the City of St Augustine Beach held a Special Commission Meeting, discussing and presenting issues, like painting trash cans, recycling services, a new city attorney, televising and live streaming meetings, paid parking, banning single use plastic bags, and opposing offshore drilling.

“ART CAN!” is an exciting new beautification project in the City of St. Augustine Beach! Art Galleries of St. Augustine (AGOSA) President (Sylvia Gortz), Vice President (Laura O’Neal), and Ann Palmquist brought the idea of asking local artists paint the City’s old trash cans to AGOSA. Laura O’Neal presented the City of St. Augustine Beach with the first three painted cans. AGOSA will continue to paint six cans at a time and so on…until the City of St Augustine Beach has all ART CANS!

Next, representatives from Advanced Disposal presented recycling facts and a consideration of switching from recycling bins to wheeled carts. After discussion of cost, the Commission made a motion to not amend the current contract, thus keeping the recycling bins the City currently has.

At the conclusion of the last commission meeting, Attorney Jim Wilson announced his resignation as City Attorney, effective May 1. He stated that he will continue his private practice on a very limited basis, as he wishes to have more time to spend with his children and wife. His law firm, Coquina Law Group, will take over his responsibilities after May 1. The City Commission discussed the request for proposals (RFP) for a new City Attorney. They will advertise the position and conduct interviews at a special meeting on June 17, 2019 at 5:30pm.

Anthony Johns, IT Manager, presented the options and associated costs of live streaming City Commission and Planning and Zoning Board Meetings in an ADA compliant manner. After discussion, the City Commission decided to submit an RFP for equipment for live streaming and to cease our broadcast through Comcast (due to cost.)

The commission held the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would implement a residential parking permit system, similar to the program in the City of St. Augustine. If you live on a residential street, you may request up to two parking permits per household. Only those vehicles displaying a properly registered permit may park on that street. Each permit may only be used on the one vehicle that is registered to that permit. Enforcement would be managed by the City of St. Augustine Beach Parking Enforcement Specialist. This ordinance, read by title only and passed, will be brought for a second reading and final action at the regular commission meeting on June 10 at 6:00 p.m.

Discussion followed about having a uniform parking management system with St. Johns County. The City Commission reviewed the proposal submitted by Republic Parking System to St. Johns County. After discussion, the Commission decided to continue to watch what the county will do and requested City staff to communicate with County staff.

Then, the Commission reviewed the possibility of leasing the property between 4th and 5th streets, west of the Blvd., as a temporary parking lot. The City would be required to pay the taxes on the property and build a parking infrastructure after three years. Chief Finance Officer, Melissa Burns, will explore funding options and present them to the Commission at the June 17 Special Meeting.

Prior to adjournment, two non-binding resolutions passed that encourage residents and businesses not to use plastic straws, stirrers, and similar plastic items, in order to keep a healthier ocean and cleaner environment. Another resolution was passed recognizing offshore drilling as an environmental risk and that the commission opposes the federal government pursuing these practices off Florida’s coast.