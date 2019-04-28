Pollution Notice: Domenico Circle

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reported to Historic City News this week that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information was submitted by the reporting party.

Tony Cubbedge, who is an Engineering Division Manager for St Johns County Utilities, filed the required Notice of Submission with the Department on Friday, April 26, 2019, pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S.

According to Cubbedge, a capped line from a surge tank blew off at the Anastasia Island Waste Water Transfer Facility located at 860 West 16th Street, sending untreated waste water to three affected stormwater ponds in the neighborhood via ditches. The ponds were not discharging to surface waters, the report said.

The Domenico Circle incident began at about 11:00 a.m. Thursday and was reported to be clear as of 3:00 p.m. the same day.

Cubbedge reported that repair crews and 10 tanker trucks responded to the incident and placed warning signs along the ditches and ponds. The ditch and road side areas were washed down and sanitized, Cubbedge reported.

Water quality sampling has begun at the ponds; however, no advisories have been issued at this time that would require precautionary actions by residents.