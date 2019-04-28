Two arrested in early morning home invasion robbery

A homeless man and a St Johns County woman have been arrested in the early morning hours Sunday and are each being charged with home invasion robbery, a first-degree felony, and aggravated battery, a second-degree felony. The male defendant is also charged with tampering with or harassing a witness, victim, or informant.

JADE BUCK

FRANCISCO VALDEZ

At about 4:45 a.m. this morning, 21-year-old Jade Erin Jones Buck, who declared her residence as 3581 Begonia Street, in Saint Augustine, was booked into the St Johns County Detention Facility where she remains in lieu of $50,000 bond. She is joined by 30-year-old Francisco Ricardo Valdez, who declared himself homeless. Valdez also remains in custody; but, because of the additional charge, his bail has been set at $52,500.

Jail records indicate that the arrests were made by St Johns County deputies investigating the case. We reached out to media relations at the Sheriff’s Department for additional details concerning what led up to the arrests, however, we have yet to receive a response.

We will update this article when the report is obtained, likely tomorrow.