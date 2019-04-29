Budget development for 2019-2020 starts Thursday

Historic City News was informed that the St Augustine City Commission will hold a special meeting on Thursday, May 2 starting at 8:30 a.m. marking the start of the process to develop the city’s budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.

The meeting will be held in The Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King Street and is open to the public.

The Commission will receive an analysis of the current budget at its mid-year point, will review the results of the recent citizen’s survey, and consider updates to the city’s strategic plan.

Watch the meeting streaming online at www.CityStAugTV.com.