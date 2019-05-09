Resource deputy vehicles designed by students

At the start of the school year, Historic City News was informed that Sheriff Rick Staly began a project with area students to design car wraps for the patrol vehicles used by school resource deputies in Flagler County.

The design guidelines required students to include the school mascot and the word “Sheriff” in their design. Other than that, the students had a free range in the design. The students were encouraged to submit designs to the deputy at their school. The designs were voted on and the winning designs became the wraps for the SRD vehicles.

“I thought it was important for the students to help design their school’s SRD car markings,” said Sheriff Staly. “I hope that these cars will make each campus proud for years to come and help us build relationships with students knowing they designed the deputy’s car while increasing school pride. Thank you to the students, SRDs, school staff, and our vendor who helped make this project a success.”

From left: Belle Terre Elementary. Center: Rymfire Elementary. Right: Wadsworth Elementary.

From left: Bunnell Elementary. Center: Old Kings Elementary. Right: Imagine School Town Center.

From left: Indian Trails Middle School. Right: Buddy Taylor Middle School.

Left and Center: Flagler Palm Coast High School. Right: Matanzas High School.

Six of the ten cars have already been completed and can be seen at their corresponding schools. The remaining cars are in the process of being wrapped and should be on display before the end of the school year.