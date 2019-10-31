Restaurants with most health violations in last 30 days

Historic City News obtained records from the Florida Department of Health this week indicating that seven St Johns County restaurants passed their on-site inspection with ZERO violations found on their first attempt.

Congratulations to the following eating establishments:

Oct. 23, 2019 TACOS MY BLESSING (606 N PONCE DE LEON)

Oct. 22, 2019 THE INN ON CHARLOTTE (52 CHARLOTTE STREET)

Oct. 22, 2019 HEMINGWAY HOUSE (54 CHARLOTTE STREET)

Oct. 21, 2019 THE KENWOOD INN (38 MARINE ST)

Oct. 10, 2019 BAYFRONT WESTCOTT HOUSE (146 AVENIDA MENENDEZ)

Oct. 1, 2019 CHEBA HUT ST AUGUSTINE (604 ANASTASIA BLVD)

Sept. 30, 2019 ST AUGIE’S DOGGIES (None)

The following restaurants were listed as those with the most health violations in last 30 days.

26 ZAHARIAS RESTAURANT Oct. 1, 2019

21 CASA MARIA 2 Oct. 2, 2019

18 GYPSY CAB CO Oct. 11, 2019

17 HURRICANE GRILL AND WINGS Oct. 16, 2019

16 CAFE ALCAZAR Oct. 14, 2019

16 CUCINA GIOVANNI Oct. 9, 2019

16 KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN Oct. 1, 2019

15 210 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS Oct. 15, 2019

15 SAUCY TACO Oct. 8, 2019

14 KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN Oct. 9, 2019

14 TERIYAKI HA HA Oct. 2, 2019

13 TANK’S SUSHI BISTRO Oct. 22, 2019

13 CINCO DE MAYO MEXICAN Oct. 16, 2019

