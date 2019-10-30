Local man arrested after brandishing “sawed-off” shotgun in road rage case

Historic City News learned that on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Deputy Brandon Cologne responded to a report of a “road rage” incident that occurred at the intersection of SR-312 and US-1 South.

According to the incident report, the complainants were driving on SR-207 when they noticed a small passenger vehicle following too closely. The driver tapped on the brakes to warn the vehicle she was coming to a complete stop.

When the complainant checked her rear-view mirror, she observed a black man with dreadlocks as he exited the driver’s side of his vehicle. The complainant reported that she believed she saw a gun in the man’s possession at that time. The passenger in the complainant’s vehicle told Deputy Cologne that she heard someone shout, “I’m going to blow your fucking brains out, bitch.”

The complainant remained in her vehicle and continued along SR-312. When she approached Old Moultrie Road, a bronze Hyundai passenger car pulled next to them and stopped, according to the report. The victims stated that the same man exited the driver’s side of the Hyundai carrying a “sawed off shotgun.” He reportedly pointed the firearm at the victim’s vehicle, but then jumped back into his own vehicle and turned south on Old Moultrie Road.

The victims described the armed man as a medium-build black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

The incident continued. The victim told law enforcement that she picked up food from Chilis restaurant and made a stop at Walmart. While attempting to find a parking spot, the victims observed the bronze Hyundai in the parking lot. In fear for their safety, and others, they called 911.

Cologne reported that he contacted the driver of the Hyundai as he approached his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Rontress Davell Caldwell (8/22/1989) height 5’8″, weight 180lbs.

The owner of the bronze Hyundai gave authorities signed permission to search the vehicle, which uncovered a sawed off .410 shotgun, underneath the front passenger seat, and three shotgun shells in the cup holder of the center console.

The victims positively identified Caldwell as the man who threatened them with the shotgun. They signed affidavits and Cologne took Caldwell into custody. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill, and one count of possession of a short-barreled shotgun. Caldwell, who resides at 705 Gunby Circle in St Augustine, was released yesterday after posting a $5,000 bond.

