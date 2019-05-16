Schedule for public meetings of the City of St Augustine boards

The City of St Augustine announced to Historic City News the following public meetings scheduled for next week. Readers are invited to attend and participate with comments when allowed.

This listing was updated as of Wednesday, May 15, 2019 and is subject to revision or cancelation, so it might be a good idea to check with city hall by calling 904-825-1001 before traveling downtown and fighting for a parking space.

MONDAY, May 20, 2019, No meetings scheduled

TUESDAY, May 21, 2019, 9:00 A.M.

Planning and Zoning Board Workshop Meeting

Alcazar Room, City Hall

WEDNESDAY, May 22, 2019, 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 NOON

City Commission Workshop Meeting, Alcazar Room, City Hall

THURSDAY, May 23, 2019, 1:00 P.M.

Historical Architectural Review Board Regular Meeting

Alcazar Room, City Hall

FRIDAY, May 24, 2019, 8:30 A.M.

Development Review Committee*

Planning and Building Conference Room, City Hall

*Agenda available in the Planning and Building Department