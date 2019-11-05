See the Oldest City illuminated this holiday season

St. Augustine’s annual Nights of Lights celebration features millions of white lights outlining the trees and architecture of the city. One of Florida’s most popular holiday events, this brilliant showcase in America’s oldest city will take place November 23, 2019 through February 2, 2020 and will set the stage for many exciting events taking place this holiday season.

Here are a few ways Historic City News readers can participate in festivities taking place during this year’s Nights of Lights celebration:

Tour the city with Old Town Trolley or Ripley’s Sightseeing Train for one of the famous Nights of Lights tours.

See the lights from the water with the Victory III Scenic Cruise or peek beneath the surface at Nights of Lights Under the Sea at St. Augustine Aquarium.

View the dazzling city from above by ascending the steps of the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum or take a tour with Old City Helicopters for a unique aerial view.

Explore local attractions as they celebrate in their own unique ways, such as the Villa Zorayda’s Candlelight Tours or the Tiny Town: St. Augustine Miniature Holiday Village at the St. Augustine Art Association Gallery.

Here are even more ways to enjoy events during Nights of Lights:

November 23 Light-Up! Night

This ceremony marks the beginning of the Nights of Lights. The festivities include a musical performance by Showtime USA at St. Augustine’s City Hall, followed by a concert from the All Star Orchestra at the Plaza de la Constitución Gazebo, where the lighting ceremony will take place.

December 4 Luminary Night

The St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum hosts this free evening of lights, music, and cheer. Lanterns decorate the Museum grounds, while holiday performances fill the night.

December 6 Castillo by Candlelight: Enemy at the Gates

A candlelight tour of the Castillo de San Marcos invites visitors to step back in time and observe British and Spanish officers as they prepare for the siege of 1740.

December 7 St. Augustine Christmas Parade

This display of floats, bands, cars, horses, and Santa will travel downtown from the Mission Nombre de Dios.

December 14 Holiday Regatta of Lights

The Victory III invites visitors to brighten up the waters as part of its holiday boat parade.

December 14 Castillo Holiday Open House

Lit by lantern light, the Castillo de San Marcos offers an opportunity to interact with over 300 years of living history, complete with reenactors and cannon firings.

December 31 Beach Blast Off

Celebrate the new year with fireworks and family activities at St. Johns County Ocean Pier Park.

