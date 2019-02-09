Sheriff candidate is Tea Party guest speaker

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday, February 12th at 6:30 pm, held at the Village Inn located at 900 N. Ponce de Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine.

The special guest will be Chris Strickland, Republican Candidate for St. Johns County Sheriff.

Strickland is a former director with the local sheriff’s office and has officially announced his candidacy by filing with the Supervisor of Elections Office. He will run for Sheriff as a Republican in the primary election to be held on August 25, 2020.

Strickland holds a Bachelor of Public Administration from Flagler College as well as a master’s from Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia. In addition, he is a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College.

During his career, he was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant Special Operations, and on to Northeast Commander before becoming Director of the Office of the Sheriff. After serving over 25-years, Strickland retired from the sheriff’s office in July 2016.

Tuesday evening, he will discuss the many challenges facing law enforcement today and how he hopes to continue his career of protecting our families here in St. Johns County.

Question and answer session to follow. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member to attend and participate. Visit the website: SaintAugustineTeaParty.Org

