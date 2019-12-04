Special Meeting of the Board of County Commissioners

Hunter S. Conrad, through his deputy clerk, Yvonne King, notified Historic City News that the Board of County Commissioners of St Johns County, Florida, will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the County Auditorium at the County Administration Building, 500 San Sebastian View in St Augustine.

The purpose of this special meeting is to review and consider a draft Employment Agreement for an Interim County Administrator, related issues, and all other business that may come before the Board.

One County Commissioner, on travel due to military orders, is expected to attend and participate telephonically, as permitted by Florida law.

If a person decides to appeal any decision made with respect to any matter considered at the meeting they will need a record of the proceedings, and for such purpose they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

NOTICE TO PERSONS NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS AND TO ALL HEARING IMPAIRED PERSONS: In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in the proceedings should contact ADA Coordinator, at (904) 209-0650 at the St Johns County Administration Building, 500 San Sebastian View, St Augustine, FL 32084. For hearing impaired individuals: Florida Relay Service: 1-800-955-8770.