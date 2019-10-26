St Augustine commission to convene Monday evening

The St. Augustine City Commission will convene for its regular meeting on Monday, October 29 starting at 5:00 p.m. in The Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King Street. Street parking is free after 5:00 p.m.

Historic City News readers who may be unable to attend, can watch the meeting live at CityStAugTV.com It will be available for on-demand viewing the day following the meeting.

The meeting will begin with two items by City Attorney Isabelle Lopez. The Commission will consider a change to the City Charter that will make the current two-year seat a four-year seat and have the mayor and vice-mayor elected by the commission.

A discussion regarding possible codification of short-term rental regulations will be evaluated. Recommendations from the Short Term Rental Committee will be presented.

The agenda also includes some items from the previous meeting’s agenda that were not considered because of time restraints. Among those items are resolutions to allow the city manager to close certain streets for certain events and to extend the Nights of Lights until February 2, 2020.

Commission and Code Enforcement Board schedules adjusted

The city’s observance of Veteran’s Day and the Thanksgiving holidays will necessitate changes in some regular meeting dates.

The City Commission, which usually meets on the second and fourth Monday will instead meet on the second Tuesday, November 12th to avoid conflicting with Veterans Day on November 11.

Also, this will be the commission’s only meeting in November because of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Code Enforcement, Adjustments and Appeals Board’s meeting will be moved from the second Tuesday to the third, November 19th at 3:00 p.m.

