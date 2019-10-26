Arrest made in Royal St Augustine murder

Sheriff’s deputies reported to Historic City News that 81-year-old William Arthur Keefe died Friday October 18, of multiple gunshot wounds inside a home at 900 Oxford Drive within the Royal St. Augustine community.

This week, 65-year-old Jill Sheila Agonis is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm in connection to his death.

Deputies originally received a phone call from a complainant who said he had a conversation with a resident who indicated she was going to “harm another subject and then cause harm to herself,” the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Agonis was found with cut or stab wounds, sitting in a parked vehicle outside the home.

Deputies gave commands for the woman to exit the car, but she did not comply. St. Johns County Fire Rescue transported the woman to an area hospital.

With help from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Agonis was arrested Tuesday after she was released from the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication that anyone else is involved, but detectives are continuing the investigation.

Originally reported by Historic City News

Like this: Like Loading...