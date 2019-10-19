Murder-suicide may have been purpose of death in Royal St Augustine

According to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, received by Historic City News last night, a residence on Oxford Drive, off of Royal St Augustine Parkway, became a crime scene after law enforcement detectives found the remains of an elderly man and a seriously injured woman reortedly with “cut or stab wounds”.

The communications center received a call from a yet unidentified man who reported that he had a conversation with a resident who indicated that she was going to harm another person and then harm herself. Fearing a murder-suicide in progress, but armed with only a name, the report says investigators checked available databases to identify and locate a person with the same name provided.

“Investigators found several possible addresses in St. Johns County,” the police report said. “Deputies were sent to each of the various locations. At the possible location in the 900 block of Oxford Drive, deputies located a woman sitting inside a vehicle parked in a driveway.”

According to the press release, deputies gave commands for the woman to exit the car, but she did not comply. Deputies approached and observed that she was seriously wounded. St Johns County Fire Rescue assisted and transported the woman to an area hospital.

Deputies entered the home and found ”another elderly subject”. The victim inside was confirmed dead. Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit began the process of obtaining a search warrant in order to conduct a search of the entire residence. A spokesman for the agency says that officers will look into the chronology of the events and background of the people involved.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication that anyone else is involved, but detectives are continuing the investigation. One rumor that the victim inside the home had been shot was dismissed by an agency spokesman.

