National health care builder shares plans for Beachwalk

Claiming that a 60,000-square-foot medical office project will be an “excellent resource” for residents of St Johns County, Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, a national health care builder, announced to Historic City News their plans to provide space for a variety of health care providers to serve nearby residents in the 1,200-acre Beachwalk master-planned community.

In a partnership with Twin Creeks Development Associates in St Johns County, Rendina says they are looking forward to working with local healthcare providers to bring high quality care to the Beachwalk community.

“Being part of Beachwalk is an exciting opportunity,” CEO Richard Rendina said in a statement. “Bringing outpatient healthcare services into proximity with residential, retail and recreation is a model being embraced by mixed used developers around the country.”

The community centers on the 14-acre Crystal Lagoon, the largest man-made lagoon in the country. The Beachwalk community is expected to have 2,800 single-family units and 348 apartment units.

“With this project, residents of Beachwalk and surrounding communities will have convenient access to an important new amenity,” Beachwalk Developer John Kinsey said in a statement. “Beachwalk will also offer many options for dining, entertainment, shopping, recreation and commercial office space – offering more than 2 million square feet of non‐residential space.”

