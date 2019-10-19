Flagler College graduate lands new job at MySky Aviation Solutions

Historic City News learned that the new Social Media and Marketing Director for MySky Aviation Solutions will be local resident, Danielle Ferlin. Along with her husband, Brian, Danielle and their 1-year-old son, Beau, reside in St. Augustine.

Ferlin attended Nease High School in St Johns County and then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Flagler College.

“We are excited to introduce Danielle Ferlin as she joins the team at MySky Aviation Solutions,” a company spokesman shared with Historic City News on Friday.

Her previous role was as an aide to former Mayor of St. Augustine, Nancy Shaver. She maintained public communications and social media responsibilities while achieving her degree.

In her new job, Danielle will implement marketing and social media strategies to help drive new business to the firm and to continue to nurture existing relationships with MySky clients.

